273 Japanese Athletes to Compete in Deaflympics in November; Event to Be Held in Japan for 1st Time

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ryo Ogura, left, and Takumi Matsumoto, second left, are seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday.

A record number of Japanese athletes will participate in the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics in November, it was announced on Thursday.

A record 273 athletes — 160 male and 113 female — will compete in all 21 sports during the Deaflympics, an international event for athletes that have hearing impairments. This is the first time for Japan to host the event.

Takumi Matsumoto, who will play on the men’s soccer team, and Ryo Ogura, who will compete in women’s karate, have been chosen as flag bearers.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Matsumoto, who will compete in the event for the fourth time, said: “I want to lead the Japanese team with determination, pride and responsibility.” Ogura, who won gold medals at the previous Games, said, “I want to repay my gratitude by getting the best result.”

The uniform, created in collaboration with Japanese Olympic Committee and others, shares the same design concepts as those worn by Japan’s national team at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Japan aims to surpass the previous record of 30 medals that the nation won during the previous Deaflympics.