Kenshiro Teraji, Japanese Boxer, Loses World Belts on Split Decision
13:53 JST, July 31, 2025
YOKOHAMA — Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji was deprived of his world flyweight titles when he was defeated by Ricardo Sandoval of the United States in a split decision on Wednesday night in Yokohama.
The 33-year-old Teraji put his WBC and WBA flyweight belts on the line in the clash at Yokohama Buntai arena, but came up on the short end of two of the three judges cards for just the second loss of his career and first in four years.
Teraji knocked down Sandoval with right in the fifth round, but said later his indecision on whether to go on the attack or use his footwork to evade punches cost him points.
Sandoval particularly landed punches when the two fighters were in close.
“He was strong, and I couldn’t finish him off,” said Teraji, who now has a career record of 25-2 with 16 knockouts.
Sandoval improved to 27-2 with 18 KOs.
