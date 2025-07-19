Japan’s Ichika Kajimoto Claims Historic Open Water Gold at World Aquatics Championships
14:28 JST, July 19, 2025
SINGAPORE — Ichika Kajimoto became the first-ever Japanese to capture a world title in open water swimming, taking the gold in the women’s 3-kilometer knockout sprint on Saturday at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.
Kajimoto finished first in the 500-meter final in the event that was added to the world championships program for the first time. Italy’s Ginevra Taddeucci finished second, while Australia’s Moesha Johnson and Hungary’s Bettina Fabian tied for the bronze.
Kajimoto had finished second behind Taddeucci in their 1,500-meter preliminary heat, then second again behind Johnson in the 1,000-meter semifinals.
The victory came a day after Kajimoto won the bronze medal in the 5-kilometer open water race. On Wednesday, she placed eighth in the 10-kilometer event.
Kajimoto’s journey in Singapore will not be limited to the outdoor competition. She also plans to compete in the pool in the 400-, 800-, and 1,500-meter freestyle events.
