Rising Star Aratake Aims to Follow in Inoue’s Shoes

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kazuma Aratake, left, throws a jab during his pro debut fight against Thailand’s Kitidech Hirunsuk on May 28 in Yokohama.

A new star is on the rise in the Japanese boxing world, and he not only wants to follow in the footsteps of the nation’s top pugilist, he evens wears his shoes.

Light flyweight Kazuma Aratake launched his pro career last month with a second-round technical knockout of Thailand’s Kitidech Hirunsuk in a scheduled six-round bout in Yokohama.

“As a boxer, and as a person, I want to be like Naoya,” the 22-year-old Aratake said, referring to Naoya Inoue, the undefeated and undisputed world super bantamweight champion, and his senior gym-mate at the Ohashi Gym.

In his debut on May 28, the southpaw Aratake used a left body blow and right hook to send his Thai opponent to the canvas, after which the referee ended the fight during the count.

“I didn’t think it would be easy,” Aratake said. “To score a knockout in such a good way gives me confidence.”

A native of Kanoya, Kagoshima Prefecture, Aratake started boxing as an elementary school fifth-grader at the gym run by his father. With remarkable speed as his main weapon, he stood out at boxing powers Kanoya Technical High School and Komazawa University, and won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Championships.

When it came to turning pro, the Ohashi Gym was the only destination in mind. “Because Naoya was there,” he said.

In his first bout, Aratake had Inoue very close in support, in a way. When he asked Inoue for advice regarding boxing shoes prior to the fight, “He gave me shoes that he wears and that only he has,” Aratake said.

Regarding the light footwork he showed in the fight, “Perhaps I was just getting into character, but I felt Naoya’s presence during the fight,” Aratake said.

While he has a different style when it comes to combinations and his left-handed stance, Aratake said he models his training after Inoue.

Dismissing the ease of his first victory, he knows he still has a long way to go. “I’ve only just got started,” he said. “I want to have bigger matches and work to get a championship belt around my waist.”

He has taken a big first step, regardless of whose shoes he wore.