Miho Takagi Continues Historic Olympic Legacy with Record-Breaking 35th World Cup Title

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Speed skater Miho Takagi waves to the crowd after notching her Japan-record 35th career World Cup victory by winning the women‘s 1,000 meters at a meet on Friday in Milwaukee, Wis. The 30-year-old Takagi clocked 1 minute 13.56 seconds for the victory on the opening day of the three-day meet.

Takagi, who won her first individual World Cup race in December 2016, broke a tie for most victories that she shared with Hiroyasu Shimizu and Nao Kodaira following a victory in the previous meet in Calgary, Canada. Takagi, the gold medalist in the 1,000 at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, also holds the record for most career medals by a Japanese female at either the Summer or Winter Olympics with seven.