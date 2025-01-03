Aoyama Gakuin Wins Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden
14:19 JST, January 3, 2025
Aoyama Gakuin University retained its title by winning the 101st Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden on Friday in Tokyo. The university set a new record, finishing the two-day, 10-leg road relay race that covers 217.1 kilometers in 10 hours 41 minutes 20 seconds.
