Aoyama Gakuin Finishes 1st on Day 1 of Tokyo-Hakone Ekiden; 2nd-Place Chuo Univ. to Start Over 1 Min. After Aoyama on Day 2
17:23 JST, January 2, 2025
Aoyama Gakuin University’s Hiroki Wakabayashi crosses the finish line on the first day of the two-day Tokyo-Hakone Intercollegiate Ekiden on Thursday.
Aoyama Gakuin ran the 107.5-kilometer, five-stage course from The Yomiuri Shimbun building in Tokyo to Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, in 5 hours 20 minutes 1 second. Aoyama Gakuin will start the second day at 8 a.m., 1 minute 47 seconds before second-place Chuo University in Hakone on Friday.
