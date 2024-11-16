Tokyo Deaflympics Unveil Medals; Origami Crane Symbolizing Hope Featured
14:46 JST, November 16, 2024
The medals that will be awarded in the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics, an international sports event for athletes with hearing impairments, were unveiled Friday, one year ahead of the event.
The front side features an origami crane, symbolizing the athletes’ aspiration to soar to great heights. On the reverse side, an intricate pattern of interwoven lines represents connections among people worldwide.
The design, chosen through an online vote involving approximately 80,000 elementary, junior high and high school students across the country, was revealed on Friday during an event marking one year until the opening ceremony.
“Seeing the design up close has really motivated me to do my best in the competition,” said swimmer Ryutaro Ibara, 30, expressing his excitement.
Japan will host the Deaflympics for the first time in November next year.
