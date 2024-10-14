Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashes world record by nearly 2 minutes at Chicago Marathon

Tess Crowley/Chicago Tribune via AP

Ruth Chepngetich, from Kenya, crosses the finish line of the Chicago Marathon to win the women’s professional division and break the women’s marathon world record in Grant Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

CHICAGO (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashed the world record by nearly two minutes at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, winning in 2:09:56.

The 30-year-old Chepngetich broke the world record set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia in 2:11:53 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon. Sutume Asefa Kebede of Ethiopia finished second in 2:17:32.

“I feel so great. I’m very proud of myself,” Chepngetich said. “This is my dream. I fought a lot, thinking about the world record.”

Chepngetich became the first woman to break 2:10 in the marathon. She also won the Chicago Marathon in 2021 and 2022 and finished runner-up last year.

John Korir of Kenya won the men’s race in 2:02:44, besting Huseydin Mohamed Esa of Ethiopia, who finished in 2:04:39.

Korir and Chepngetich ran in honor of the late Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, who broke the world record by 34 seconds, finishing in 2:00:35, at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP

Runners cross the LaSalle Street bridge during the Chicago Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Chicago.

“The world record has come back to Kenya,” Chepngetich said. “I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum.”

Police said the 24-year-old Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, died in a car accident in February after hitting a tree near a training area in Kaptagat, Kenya.

Organizers held a moment of silence for Kiptum before the race and offered the nearly 50,000 runners a memorial sticker to add to their bibs. The 26.2-mile race started and ended in Grant Park.