Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashes world record by nearly 2 minutes at Chicago Marathon
10:26 JST, October 14, 2024
CHICAGO (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya smashed the world record by nearly two minutes at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, winning in 2:09:56.
The 30-year-old Chepngetich broke the world record set by Tigist Assefa of Ethiopia in 2:11:53 at the 2023 Berlin Marathon. Sutume Asefa Kebede of Ethiopia finished second in 2:17:32.
“I feel so great. I’m very proud of myself,” Chepngetich said. “This is my dream. I fought a lot, thinking about the world record.”
Chepngetich became the first woman to break 2:10 in the marathon. She also won the Chicago Marathon in 2021 and 2022 and finished runner-up last year.
John Korir of Kenya won the men’s race in 2:02:44, besting Huseydin Mohamed Esa of Ethiopia, who finished in 2:04:39.
Korir and Chepngetich ran in honor of the late Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya, who broke the world record by 34 seconds, finishing in 2:00:35, at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.
“The world record has come back to Kenya,” Chepngetich said. “I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum.”
Police said the 24-year-old Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, died in a car accident in February after hitting a tree near a training area in Kaptagat, Kenya.
Organizers held a moment of silence for Kiptum before the race and offered the nearly 50,000 runners a memorial sticker to add to their bibs. The 26.2-mile race started and ended in Grant Park.
"Sports" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
54-59: Shohei Ohtani Likely to Nab Home Run, RBI Titles; Narrowly Loses Batting Crown to Arraez
-
Yu Darvish Limits the Dodgers’ Powerful Offense to One Run and Three Hits over Seven Innings; Interrupt Padres’ 10-2 Win That Evens NLDS
-
Shohei Ohtani and the MLB Playoffs, a Pairing the World Will Experience for the 1st Time
-
China Turns to Japanese Coaches to Develop Next Generation of Soccer Players
-
Sekiwake Onosato Clinches Autumn Grand Sumo Title with Day to Spare
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Japan-S. Korea Exchange Festival Held in Seoul
- Gaza Polio Vaccination Rate Likely Exceeds 90％; UNRWA Health Director Praises ‘Miraculous’ Rollout
- Typhoon Cimaron Forms South of Japan; Expected to Move Closer to Kyushu, Shikoku in Few Days
- Historic Change as Britain Closes Last Coal-Fired Power Plant; Transition to Clean Energy Vital for Economy, Human Health