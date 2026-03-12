Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Alpine Skier Muraoka Extends Paralympic Medal Haul to 11, Has Most among Japanese Para Athlete for Winter Games

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Alpine skier Momoka Muraoka, left, smiles while holding her silver medal at the award ceremony in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy on Thursday.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Alpine skier Momoka Muraoka, 29, took silver in women’s para alpine skiing giant slalom sitting on Thursday, the seventh day of the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics.

While she did not achieve a third consecutive victory in this event, this brings Muraoka’s total medal count to 11, the most among Japanese para athlete in Winter Paralympic history.

The event consists of two runs, with competitors ranked by their combined time. Muraoka clocked 1 minute 15.66 seconds in her first run to sit second. She then recorded the second-fastest time in the second run, completing it in 1 minute 16.26 seconds. This secured her second place overall with a combined time of 2 minutes 31.92 seconds.