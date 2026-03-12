Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Alpine Skier Muraoka Extends Paralympic Medal Haul to 11, Has Most among Japanese Para Athlete for Winter Games
23:35 JST, March 12, 2026
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Alpine skier Momoka Muraoka, 29, took silver in women’s para alpine skiing giant slalom sitting on Thursday, the seventh day of the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics.
While she did not achieve a third consecutive victory in this event, this brings Muraoka’s total medal count to 11, the most among Japanese para athlete in Winter Paralympic history.
You may also like to readMilano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Muraoka Takes Silver in Women’s Para Alpine Super-G Sitting After Recovering From Multiple Injuries
The event consists of two runs, with competitors ranked by their combined time. Muraoka clocked 1 minute 15.66 seconds in her first run to sit second. She then recorded the second-fastest time in the second run, completing it in 1 minute 16.26 seconds. This secured her second place overall with a combined time of 2 minutes 31.92 seconds.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Japan Figure Skating Legend Yuzuru Hanyu Is Proud Disaster Survivor and Gold Medalist, Vows to Continue Support Efforts
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Gold Medalist Figure Skater Miura Says When Kihara Retires ‘I Retire Too’
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Clinch Japan’s 1st Gold in Pairs Figure Skating, Rebounding from Disappointing Short Program
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle; Japan’s Kokomo Murase in Bronze
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan
-
iPS Treatments Pass Key Milestone, but Broader Applications Far from Guaranteed