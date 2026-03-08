Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Para Alpine Skier Suzuki Finishes 6th in Men’s Downhill Sitting at Milano Cortina Paralympics; Father Vows to Do His Best for Firstborn

Kentaro Tominaga/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Alpine skier Takeshi Suzuki competes in the men’s downhill sitting event at the Milano Cortina Paralympics in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Saturday.

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Alpine skier Takeshi Suzuki placed sixth in the men’s downhill sitting event on Saturday, the second day of the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics.

Suzuki took to the slopes after many of his rivals had crashed one after another and failed to finish the course.

“They crashed because they aggressively charged the course,” Suzuki said, recalling the race. “That’s the level you have to compete at.”

Although he missed out on a medal for the first time in three Games, Suzuki completed what he called “the toughest course ever” and secured sixth place.

Suzuki’s first child was born after the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. Compared to before his child was born, finding time to practice became more difficult. With the support of his family, however, he was able to focus intensely on his training at home in the limited time available.

Before heading out to compete, Suzuki would often receive origami gifts from his son, who is good with his hands.

“Honestly, sometimes I want to get away from competing in high-speed skiing, but thinking of my son, I’ve become more determined to keep going,” he said. “I have to do my best for him.”

The downhill competition requires more courage than technique. Nevertheless, Suzuki’s honed turning skills were on full display by the time he reached the finish line on Saturday.

This time, Suzuki’s son gave him a message board, which he displayed in his room at the athletes village.

He vowed “to do his best” as a father.

Compared to technical events, Suzuki is not as strong in disciplines that require high speed.

“I’m genuinely happy I’ve gotten to the point where I can compete at this level, but at the same time, I feel frustrated by the result,” he said.

Eager to win his first medal since the birth of his firstborn, Suzuki is determined to show his prowess in the next race.