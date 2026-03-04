Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Ceremony for Winter Paralympic Torch Relay Takes Place ahead of Games Opening

#Milano Cortina 2026
Keita Iijima / The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:19 JST, March 4, 2026

Torchbearers bring together Paralympic flames from five Italian cities including Milan and Turin during a flame unification ceremony in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Tuesday.

The Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic torch relay — whose flame was lit in England’s Stoke Mandeville, the birthplace of the Paralympic movement, on Feb. 24 — is set to continue before reaching the Arena di Verona on Friday for the opening ceremony.

