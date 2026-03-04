Milano Cortina 2026: Ceremony for Winter Paralympic Torch Relay Takes Place ahead of Games Opening
16:19 JST, March 4, 2026
Torchbearers bring together Paralympic flames from five Italian cities including Milan and Turin during a flame unification ceremony in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Tuesday.
The Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic torch relay — whose flame was lit in England’s Stoke Mandeville, the birthplace of the Paralympic movement, on Feb. 24 — is set to continue before reaching the Arena di Verona on Friday for the opening ceremony.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Gold Medalist Figure Skater Miura Says When Kihara Retires ‘I Retire Too’
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Clinch Japan’s 1st Gold in Pairs Figure Skating, Rebounding from Disappointing Short Program
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle; Japan’s Kokomo Murase in Bronze
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan