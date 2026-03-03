Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Figure Skater Miura Returns to Hometown in Hyogo Prefecture with Gold Medal
16:43 JST, March 3, 2026
Riku Miura, who won Japan’s first-ever gold medal in pairs figure skating at the Milano Cortina Olympics with partner Ryuichi Kihara, paid a courtesy visit to her hometown city hall in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Monday.
Since returning to Japan on Feb. 24, Miura has made numerous television and media appearances. She returned to her family home in Takarazuka on Feb. 27.
During her visit to city hall, she beamed upon receiving a bouquet from Mayor Rintaro Mori. At a press conference, Miura reflected on the immense support from her parents, who had driven her to the rink and made her bento box lunches since childhood. “It felt a little embarrassing to say, but I’m glad I could tell them, ‘Thank you for supporting me for 20 years,’” she said.
She also spoke about the local Takarazuka Revue. “There are overlaps between figure skating and acting,” she said. “I definitely want to see a performance during the off-season.”
