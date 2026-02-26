Milano Cortina 2026: News in Pictures / Feats of Japanese Athletes during Winter Games Etched in Memories of Many with Record 24 Medals Won

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Japanese athletes participate in the Milano Cortina Olympics closing ceremony held in Verona in northern Italy on Sunday.

MILAN — The Milano Cortina Olympics concluded on Sunday with a closing ceremony held in Verona in northern Italy, bringing the 17-day competition to a close.

Japanese athletes won five gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals, for a total of 24 medals at the Games, setting a new record for the most medals won by Japan at a Winter Olympics. The dynamic performances and words left behind by the athletes who achieved remarkable results on the world’s grandest stage remain etched in the memories of many.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Figure skating, team

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ski jumping, mixed team

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Speed skating, women’s team pursuit





The figure skating duo of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, known as the “Riku-Ryu” pair, brought immense excitement to Japan. After a slow start in the short program where they placed fifth, Miura encouraged Kihara, who was struggling due to mistakes he had made. “You’ve built up so much; you’ll be fine,” she told him. They then achieved the highest score ever recorded in the free skating segment, shedding tears of joy as they came from behind to clinch the gold.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara: Figure skating, pairs

“I’m so glad we didn’t give up. We couldn’t have done it alone,” said Kihara. Their seven-year bond, built on mutual support, proved its strength.

Japan’s snowboarders, who performed exceptionally well at these Games, racked up nine medals, including four golds across both the men’s and women’s events. Mari Fukada, competing in women’s slopestyle, became Japan’s youngest female Winter Olympic gold medalist. Reflecting on her triumph, achieved with the support of her family and coaches, Fukada said: “It was the moment I truly felt glad I took up snowboarding. I couldn’t have done it alone, so I’m just filled with gratitude.”

Kokomo Murase, who landed her most difficult trick to win the women’s big air gold, said: “I’m so incredibly happy. It feels like I’m dreaming.” Yuto Totsuka, who reached the podium for the first time in his third Olympics in the men’s halfpipe, clutched his gold medal tightly and said, “It’s shiny, it’s heavy, and it holds more than just its weight.”