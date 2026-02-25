Milano Cortina 2026: Team Japan Disbands at Ceremony in Tokyo as Athletes Receive Special Awards

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kaori Sakamoto returns the Team Japan flag to Hidehito Ito during the team’s disbanding ceremony in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A disbanding ceremony for athletes who represented Japan at the Milano Cortina Olympics was held in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Team Japan returned home with a total of 24 medals, a Winter Games record for the nation.

Japanese Olympic Committee President Seiko Hashimoto praised the team’s efforts during a speech at the event.

“Team Japan was able to make historic achievements,” said Hashimoto. “[The result] is a culmination of hard work by each and every one of you, and it has made the Japanese sports communities very proud.”

Hidehito Ito, the head of the delegation, detailed the results of the tournament. Medalists including figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara were then presented with special awards. Afterwards, the team’s flag was returned to Ito by Kaori Sakamoto, who won silver in the women’s single figure skating.