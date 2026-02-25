Milano Cortina 2026: Team Japan Disbands at Ceremony in Tokyo as Athletes Receive Special Awards
14:59 JST, February 25, 2026
A disbanding ceremony for athletes who represented Japan at the Milano Cortina Olympics was held in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Team Japan returned home with a total of 24 medals, a Winter Games record for the nation.
Japanese Olympic Committee President Seiko Hashimoto praised the team’s efforts during a speech at the event.
“Team Japan was able to make historic achievements,” said Hashimoto. “[The result] is a culmination of hard work by each and every one of you, and it has made the Japanese sports communities very proud.”
Hidehito Ito, the head of the delegation, detailed the results of the tournament. Medalists including figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara were then presented with special awards. Afterwards, the team’s flag was returned to Ito by Kaori Sakamoto, who won silver in the women’s single figure skating.
Top Articles in Sports
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Clinch Japan’s 1st Gold in Pairs Figure Skating, Rebounding from Disappointing Short Program
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle; Japan’s Kokomo Murase in Bronze
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Producer Behind Pop Group XG Arrested for Cocaine Possession
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan