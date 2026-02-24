Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Gold Medal Olympic Figure Skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara Welcomed Back to Japan at Narita Airport

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Figure skaters Riku Miura, left, and Ryuichi Kihara greet fans at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:25 JST, February 24, 2026

Figure skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara were among the Japanese athletes who landed at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, on Tuesday upon their return from participating in the Milano Cortina Olympics.

Miura and Kihara won Japan’s first-ever gold medal in the pairs figure skating event. Their appearance caused cheers to erupt from about 400 people awaiting their arrival at the airport.

Upon receiving a bouquet at the arrival ceremony, Miura said, “I’m so happy to bring home the gold medal and the silver medal [from the team event].”

