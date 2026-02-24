Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Celebrates Record Medal Haul at Closing Ceremony

Kaname Muto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ryuichi Kihara lifts Riku Miura while walking with other Japanese athletes during the Milano Cortina Olympics closing ceremony in Verona, Italy, on Sunday.

MILAN — The 17-day Milano Cortina Olympics ended Sunday with the closing ceremony held at an ancient Roman arena in Verona, Italy, with the torch passed on for the next Winter Games in the French Alps in 2030.

Japan was represented by 121 athletes, and amassed five gold, seven silver and 12 bronze medals, for a total of 24. The medal haul surpassed Japan’s previous winter record of 18 won at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, with Japan also reaching the milestone of 100 Winter Games medals overall.

Nine of the 24 medals were won in snowboard events, including four golds. Japan’s figure skaters also secured six medals, including a gold in the pairs event and a silver in the team event.

The Milano Cortina Games were the first Olympics to have two different places in the name, with events held across four different areas.

About 2,900 athletes from 92 countries and regions participated in 116 events across eight sports. Female athletes accounted for 47% of the total, setting a new record for the Winter Games.

Some athletes from Russia, which continues its aggression against Ukraine, and its ally Belarus competed as Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs), instead of representing their countries. While they were not allowed to attend the opening ceremony, they were permitted to participate in Sunday’s closing ceremony, the same as in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The Milano Cortina Paralympics will kick off on March 6.