Milano Cortina 2026: Sakamoto Serves as Flag Bearer; Japan Earns Record 24 Winter Games Medals
13:08 JST, February 23, 2026
VERONA, Italy (Jiji Press) — Japan earned a record number of Winter Olympics medals, at 24, at the 17-day Milano Cortina Games that came to an end Sunday.
The Asian country clinched five golds, seven silvers and 12 bronzes, with the overall total exceeding its previous record of 18, logged at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Japan came fifth in the overall medal rankings. The country’s five gold medals tie its highest tally to date set at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.
A total of 121 Japanese athletes competed in the Milano Cortina Olympics. Around 50 athletes and coaches from Japan attended the closing ceremony held in Verona, northern Italy, on Sunday, with figure skating silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto and speed skater Wataru Morishige serving as flag bearers.
The next Winter Olympics in 2030 will be held in the French Alps region, using the same decentralized hosting method as this year’s event.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Clinch Japan’s 1st Gold in Pairs Figure Skating, Rebounding from Disappointing Short Program
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Videos Plagiarized, Reposted with False Subtitles Claiming ‘Ryukyu Belongs to China’; Anti-China False Information Also Posted in Japan