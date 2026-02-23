Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Riku-Ryu Duo Stick Together During Closing Ceremony; Kihara Lifts Miura to Take Photo

Kaname Muto/The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ryuichi Kihara lifts Riku Miura while she takes a photo of the venue surrounded by Japanese and other athletes during the Milano Cortina Olympic closing ceremony in Verona, Italy, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:30 JST, February 23, 2026

Figure skating pair gold medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara walked side by side during the closing ceremony of the Milano Cortina Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Sunday.

The two appeared in their official Japanese national team uniforms holding smartphones. While other athletes from various sports were seen interacting with each other, the two figure skaters walked together in a friendly atmosphere.

In a surprising moment, Kihara lifted Miura high with one hand. She stood tall above her partner and took pictures of the venue with her smartphone.

