Milano Cortina 2026: Riku-Ryu Duo Stick Together During Closing Ceremony; Kihara Lifts Miura to Take Photo
11:30 JST, February 23, 2026
Figure skating pair gold medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara walked side by side during the closing ceremony of the Milano Cortina Olympics in Verona, Italy, on Sunday.
The two appeared in their official Japanese national team uniforms holding smartphones. While other athletes from various sports were seen interacting with each other, the two figure skaters walked together in a friendly atmosphere.
In a surprising moment, Kihara lifted Miura high with one hand. She stood tall above her partner and took pictures of the venue with her smartphone.
