Milano Cortina 2026: Miura-Kihara Duo, Other Japanese Figure Skating Medalists Join in Exhibition Gala, Draw Excited Cheers from Audience

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara perform as a pair at the Milano Ice Skating Arena during the exhibition gala of the Milano Cortina Winter Games on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:27 JST, February 22, 2026

Figure skating pair gold medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, along with other Japanese figure skating medalists, joined the traditional exhibition gala at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Saturday night during the Milano Cortina Games.

The Miura-Kihara duo skated to the upbeat “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” drawing roars from spectators with high lifts as they danced in perfect sync. At one point, Miura waved to spectators while being lifted by Kihara. The pair wrapped up their performance with the same finishing pose the two did during their free skate to the “Gladiator” soundtrack.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Kaori Sakamoto performs during her gala performance.

Women’s single skating silver medalist Kaori Sakamoto entered the rink in a light blue dress. Whenever she landed on the ice after excellent jumps, the crowd shouted with joy. She was all smiles when finishing what appears to be her final Olympic performance as she has announced her retirement from competition after this season.

Yuma Kagiyama, who won men’s single skating silver, performed to a tune renowned pianist Hayato Sumino composed for him, fascinating the spectators with his quick movements. Bronze medalist Shun Sato skated to the rhythm of “Senbonzakura” (one thousand cherry trees) and clapping from the crowd. He drew cheers from spectators with a triple axel and other jumps.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ami Nakai kneels during her gala performance.

Women’s single skating bronze medalist Ami Nakai showed a big smile and charmed the crowd whenever she landed on the ice after jumps while wearing a bright red dress and a ribbon on her head.

Other participants in the gala included women’s single champion Alysa Liu and Ilia Malinin, a prominent U.S. skater who finished eighth in the men’s single but still secured gold in the team event.

