Milano Cortina 2026: Japanese Figure Skater Nakai Skates with ‘Zero Nerves’ in Her Olympic Debut, Takes in ‘Most Brilliant View of Any Competition’
16:57 JST, February 20, 2026
Figure skater Ami Nakai leapt onto the podium and bounced up and down to express her joy after winning bronze in women’s single figure skating at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Thursday.
Her first time on a major stage, she secured the medal by nailing her signature triple axel.
“The Olympics were more fun and sparkly than I imagined,” the 17-year-old beamed.
Nakai failed to fully execute the second jump of a triple lutz and toe loop combination and under-rotated later jumps. Even so, she skated through without faltering, later reflecting that her roughly 4-minute performance was “really fun.”
You may also like to readMilano Cortina 2026: Kaori Sakamoto Wins Silver, Ami Nakai Takes Bronze as Japan Makes Olympic Figure Skating History
She stood on an Olympic podium in her first season as a senior. However, it had not been entirely smooth sailing on the way there. The 2023-24 season saw her struggle with a lower back injury, and she was unable to train satisfactorily, which put her into a slump.
“Looking back, it was an important moment,” her coach Kensuke Nakaniwa recalled.
Although she is a practice fiend, Nakai realized that constantly doing triple axels would place a huge strain on her body. She learned the importance of conditioning and resting.
She took a solid rest the day before the competition. “I felt zero nerves,” she said. “I could just be myself and skate with my usual feel.”
Even under the immense pressure of being the last skater of the event, Nakai performed to her full potential. “I had injuries and stuff, but I don’t think the journey has been wasted,” she said proudly.
Standing on the Olympic podium at 17 — two years younger than her idol, figure skater Mao Asada — she said, “It was the most brilliant view of any competition I’ve ever been in.”
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet Resigns en Masse
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles Reportedly Dined at Restaurant in Tokyo Station
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged