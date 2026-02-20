Milano Cortina 2026: Kaori Sakamoto Wins Silver, Ami Nakai Takes Bronze as Japan Makes Olympic Figure Skating History
14:36 JST, February 20, 2026
MILAN — Kaori Sakamoto won the silver medal and Ami Nakai took bronze in the figure skating event at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Thursday. It marked the first time multiple medals were won by Japanese women in an individual Olympic figure skating event.
For Sakamoto, it was her second consecutive Olympic medal, following the bronze she earned at the Beijing Games. Japan’s medal total at these Games climbed to 24, bringing the country’s all-time Winter Olympic tally to 100.
Sakamoto, who stood second after scoring 77.23 points in Tuesday’s short program, placed second in Thursday’s free skate with 147.67 points, finishing with 224.90 points overall.
Nakai, who at 17 years old had led after the short program, struggled to build on her momentum in the free skate, scoring 140.45 points and slipping to ninth in that segment. Still, she held on for third overall with a total of 219.16 points.
Gold went to American Alysa Liu, who had been third in the short program and finished with 226.79 points. Mone Chiba, who was fourth after the short program, placed fourth in the free skate with 143.88 points and finished fourth overall with 217.88 points.
