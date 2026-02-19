Milano Cortina 2026: Fukada Wins Gold, Murase Bronze in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle

Kunihiko Miura / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Mari Fukada, left, smiles with a gold medal in her hand beside Kokomo Murase in Livigno, Italy, on Wednesday.

MILAN — Mari Fukada won gold in women’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday at the Milano Cortina Olympics, with Kokomo Murase taking bronze.

Fukada, 19, became the youngest Japanese woman to medal at a Winter Olympics. Murase, 21, earned her second medal at the Games, following her gold in the big air event.

Kunihiko Miura / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Taiga Hasegawa poses with his silver medal in Livigno, Italy, on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, in the men’s snowboard slopestyle final, Taiga Hasegawa, 20, won silver, marking Japan’s first medal in the event for either men or women.

Japan now has 22 medals from this year’s Games. With five golds, it has tied its record from the 1998 Nagano Games.