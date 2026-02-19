Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle; Japan’s Kokomo Murase in Bronze
0:06 JST, February 19, 2026
MILAN — Mari Fukada, 19, won gold in the women’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday in the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.
Kokomo Murase, who won gold in the women’s big air, secured bronze medal.
