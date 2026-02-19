Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Mari Fukada Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle; Japan’s Kokomo Murase in Bronze

Reuters
Gold medallist Mari Fukada of Japan, left, celebrates on the podium during the women’s snowboard slopestyle victory ceremony with bronze medallist Kokomo Murase of Japan on Wednesday in Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

0:06 JST, February 19, 2026

The Yomiuri Shimbun/Kunihiko Miura
Mari Fukada poses after her second run in the women’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday.
The Yomiuri Shimbun/Keita Iijiama
Kokomo Murase performs for her first run in the women’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday.

MILAN — Mari Fukada, 19, won gold in the women’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday in the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

Kokomo Murase, who won gold in the women’s big air, secured bronze medal.

