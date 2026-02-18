Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Taiga Hasegawa Wins Silver in Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle

#Milano Cortina 2026
The Yomiuri Shimbun/Kunihiko Miura
Taiga Hasegawa smiles after winning silver in the men’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

21:38 JST, February 18, 2026

The Yomiuri Shimbun/ Kunihiko Miura
Taiga Hasegawa performs for the men’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday.
The Yomiuri Shimbun/Kunihiko Miura
Taiga Hasegawa smiles after his performance on Wednesday.

MILAN — Taiga Hasegawa won silver in the men’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday in the Milano Cortina Olympic Games. It was the first Japanese medal for this event.

Milano Cortina 2026 Page

Click here for the “Milano Cortina 2026” Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING