Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Taiga Hasegawa Wins Silver in Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle
21:38 JST, February 18, 2026
MILAN — Taiga Hasegawa won silver in the men’s snowboard slopestyle on Wednesday in the Milano Cortina Olympic Games. It was the first Japanese medal for this event.
