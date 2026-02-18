Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Noake Makes Olympic Debut, Helps Speed Skating Squad Clinch Bronze in Women’s Team Pursuit
17:03 JST, February 18, 2026
MILAN — The Japanese speed skating team fell short of the women’s team pursuit gold it had envisioned, but the women fought back to claim bronze at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Tuesday.
After the results were announced, Miho Takagi clapped her hands and seemed satisfied with the hard-earned results.
In the bronze medal race, Takagi, Hana Noake and Ayano Sato outpaced the U.S. team and clocked a time of 2 minutes 58.50 seconds.
In a strategic roster change, Japan had Noake, the team’s fourth skater, step in for Momoka Horikawa, who skated the semifinals.
The Japan lineup had Takagi as the lead, Noake in the second position and Sato as the anchor.
Despite the immense pressure of her first Olympic race being one competing for the bronze medal, Noake stepped onto the ice with the mindset of, “I just have to do what I have to do.”
The race consists of six laps around the 400-meter oval. The modern strategy in pursuit is the pushing technique, in which skaters forgo frequent leading transitions and instead have the skaters in second and third positions place their hands on the hips of the skater in front to provide momentum.
While Japan suffered a narrow loss to the Netherlands in the semifinals, the bronze medal match saw Noake and Sato — whom coach Shane Williamson praised for their “exceptional technical ability to sync with the lead skater’s stride” — effectively pushing Takagi forward. Despite a slightly shaky start, they maintained their speed to snatch victory.
The bronze medal race took place less than two hours after the semifinals. Horikawa anchored the line until the semifinals, and Noake stepped in for the bronze medal race.
Williamson said that competing in consecutive races with only three skaters is grueling. He added that Japan’s true strength lies in the ability to utilize all four members of the squad.
While the gold remained out of reach, Japan’s collective depth secured the country’s third consecutive Olympic medal in the event.
