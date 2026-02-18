Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Outpaces U.S. to Secure Bronze in Women’s Team Pursuit
13:50 JST, February 18, 2026
MILAN — Japan’s speed skating team earned bronze in women’s team pursuit at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Tuesday.
Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Hana Noake competed in the bronze medal race.
After a loss to the Netherlands in the semifinals, in which Takagi, Sato and Momoka Horikawa competed, Japan came back to win bronze, outpacing the United States to secure Japan’s third consecutive Olympic medal in the event.
The bronze marks Takagi’s third medal at the 2026 Games and her 10th Olympic medal overall, extending her record as the most decorated Japanese Winter Olympian.
It also represents a major milestone for the country, as it is Japan’s 19th medal of the Milano Cortina Games, surpassing the previous record of 18 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, making it the country’s most successful Winter Olympics.
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease