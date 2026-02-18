Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Outpaces U.S. to Secure Bronze in Women’s Team Pursuit

Kaname Muto / The Yomiuri Shimbun

From right: Ayano Sato, Miho Takagi, Hana Noake and Momoka Horikawa hold the Japanese flag after winning the bronze medal on Tuesday

MILAN — Japan’s speed skating team earned bronze in women’s team pursuit at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Tuesday.

Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato and Hana Noake competed in the bronze medal race.

After a loss to the Netherlands in the semifinals, in which Takagi, Sato and Momoka Horikawa competed, Japan came back to win bronze, outpacing the United States to secure Japan’s third consecutive Olympic medal in the event.

The bronze marks Takagi’s third medal at the 2026 Games and her 10th Olympic medal overall, extending her record as the most decorated Japanese Winter Olympian.

It also represents a major milestone for the country, as it is Japan’s 19th medal of the Milano Cortina Games, surpassing the previous record of 18 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, making it the country’s most successful Winter Olympics.