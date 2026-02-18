Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Sets Winter Olympics Medal Record at 19

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japanese women’s team pursuit that won a bronze medal at Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy on Tuesday.

Milan, Feb. 17 (Jiji Press)—Japan rewrote its record Winter Olympics medal haul on Tuesday, after adding a bronze medal in the women’s speed skating team pursuit at the Milan-Cortina Games.

With the latest feat, Japan has garnered 19 medals—four gold, five silver and 10 bronze-at the ongoing quadrennial sporting event so far, surpassing its previous record high of 18 medals marked at the previous 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Japan’s team, made up of Miho Takagi, Ayano Sato, Momoka Horikawa and Hana Noake, clinched bronze after defeating the United States, with the Asian nation securing a spot on the podium for three Winter Olympics in a row for the event. This was Takagi’s third medal at Milan-Cortina and her 10th Olympic career medal.

Meanwhile, Japan’s team Fortius lost to Italy in women’s curling, bringing its first-round record to one win and six losses. With two matches remaining, Japan was eliminated from the preliminary round.

Japan’s Ryota Yamamoto and Akito Watabe finished 15th and 19th, respectively, in the men’s individual large hill Nordic combined event.