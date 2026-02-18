Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Gains Bronze in Speed Skating Women’s Team Pursuit (Update 1)
1:24 JST, February 18, 2026
Japan gained bronze in speed skating women’s team pursuit at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Tuesday, defeating the United States in the race to win bronze medal.
It was her third medal for Takagi in the current Games, following bronze in speed skating women’s 1,000 meters and bronze in the 500 meters.
Takagi has now won a total of 10 Olympic medals, surpassing her previous record of nine medals, the most among Japanese female athletes for the Summer or Winter Games.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease