Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Gains Bronze in Speed Skating Women’s Team Pursuit (Update 1)

From left, Miho Takagi, Hana Noake and Ayano Sato are seen during the race to win bronze medal in speed skating women’s team pursuit on Tuesday.

1:24 JST, February 18, 2026

Japan gained bronze in speed skating women’s team pursuit at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Tuesday, defeating the United States in the race to win bronze medal.

It was her third medal for Takagi in the current Games, following bronze in speed skating women’s 1,000 meters and bronze in the 500 meters.

Takagi has now won a total of 10 Olympic medals, surpassing her previous record of nine medals, the most among Japanese female athletes for the Summer or Winter Games.

