Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP

#Milano Cortina 2026
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara smile with their gold medals in Italy on Monday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:05 JST, February 17, 2026

Figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who placed fifth in the short program (SP), won the gold medal on Monday with a total score of 231.24 points after setting a new world record in the free skate at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

This marks Japan’s first-ever medal in the pairs event.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Riku Miura, left, and Ryuichi Kihara embrace after their pairs free skate performance in Italy on Monday

