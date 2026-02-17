Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara smile with their gold medals in Italy on Monday

Figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who placed fifth in the short program (SP), won the gold medal on Monday with a total score of 231.24 points after setting a new world record in the free skate at the Milano Cortina Olympics.

This marks Japan’s first-ever medal in the pairs event.