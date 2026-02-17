Milano Cortina 2026: Figure Skaters Riku Miura, Ryuichi Kihara Pair Win Gold; Dramatic Comeback from 5th Place in SP
8:05 JST, February 17, 2026
Figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who placed fifth in the short program (SP), won the gold medal on Monday with a total score of 231.24 points after setting a new world record in the free skate at the Milano Cortina Olympics.
This marks Japan’s first-ever medal in the pairs event.
