Milano Cortina 2026: Miura-Kihara Pair Slips to Fifth after Rare Lift Lapse

Japan’s Riku Miura, left, looks over despondent partner Ryuichi Kihara after completing their pairs short program in Milan on Sunday.

MILAN (Reuters) — Japanese figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara finished fifth after a disappointing short program at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday, a result Miura framed as a mental test, stressing composure over points as they turned to Monday’s free skate.

The two-time world champions — the first Japanese pair ever to win world titles, in 2023 and 2025 — were unable to match their usual precision, leaving them outside the top three after an error on their lasso lift.

They scored 73.11 points to finish well behind German world silver medalists Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, who topped the field with 80.01 points.

“I made a big mistake on the lift, but we were able to keep our composure and complete the throw after that, so I think that really helped me become a lot stronger mentally,” Miura said afterwards, speaking through a translator.

It appeared as if one of Kihara’s arms gave way and Miura slipped down his back. A distraught Kihara hung his head after the music stopped.

Miura and Kihara arrived in Milan as clear favorites after winning the Grand Prix Final in Nagoya in December.

Monday’s dip also contrasts with their early-Games momentum. They topped the pairs segment in the team event, helping Japan secure a silver medal.

Their rise has been central to Japan’s resurgence in a discipline long dominated by Europe and North America. Before their world silver in 2022, Japan had gone a decade without a pairs medal on a major ISU stage.

Their route to the top has been forged through adversity.

Kihara has managed recurring back injuries, while Miura has repeatedly competed with a dislocated shoulder.

At the 2025 Japan Championships, Miura dislocated her shoulder during warm-ups, popped it back in, and still skated an excellent short program, scoring a season-best.

Their free skate on Monday, set to music from the movie “Gladiator” and performed by Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, is meant to mirror their battles through injuries and setbacks.

Miura said they were not thinking about the scores or their medal hopes for Monday.

“The important thing isn’t the score. The important thing is doing my best, performing to the best of my ability,” she said, adding she had not yet had a chance to analyze Sunday’s mishap.

European champions Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia were second with 75.46, with Canadians Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud third at 74.60.