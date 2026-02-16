Milano Cortina 2026: Speed Skater Miho Takagi Extends Olympic Medal Haul to 9, Has Most Among Japanese Female Athletes for Summer, Winter Games

Tetsu Joko / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Miho Takagi waves to spectators after finishing the 500-meter speed skating event in Milan on Sunday.

MILAN — Speed skater Miho Takagi won bronze in the women’s 500 meters in Milan on Sunday during the 10th day of action of the Milano Cortina Winter Games, clocking 37.27 seconds. The Netherlands’ Femke Kok earned gold with an Olympic record of 36.49 while fellow Dutch skater Jutta Leerdam took silver at 37.15.

The bronze is Takagi’s back-to-back Olympic medal in the 500-meter speed skating event since she took silver in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Also, it is her second medal in the current Games since capturing bronze in the 1,000 meters on Feb. 9.

Takagi has now won a total of nine Olympic medals, surpassing her previous record of eight medals, the most among Japanese female athletes for the Summer or Winter Games

Kunihiko Miura / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ikuma Horishima shows his silver medal for men’s dual moguls in Livigno, Italy, on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Ikuma Horishima captured silver in the men’s dual moguls in freestyle skiing in Livigno, Italy. The men’s dual moguls made its Olympic debut in the Milano Cortina Games, and the silver was Horishima’s second medal of the current Games since taking bronze in men’s moguls. Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury won the event while Australia’s Matt Graham earned bronze.