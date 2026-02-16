Milano Cortina 2026: Speed Skater Miho Takagi Extends Olympic Medal Haul to 9, Has Most Among Japanese Female Athletes for Summer, Winter Games
17:39 JST, February 16, 2026
MILAN — Speed skater Miho Takagi won bronze in the women’s 500 meters in Milan on Sunday during the 10th day of action of the Milano Cortina Winter Games, clocking 37.27 seconds. The Netherlands’ Femke Kok earned gold with an Olympic record of 36.49 while fellow Dutch skater Jutta Leerdam took silver at 37.15.
The bronze is Takagi’s back-to-back Olympic medal in the 500-meter speed skating event since she took silver in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Also, it is her second medal in the current Games since capturing bronze in the 1,000 meters on Feb. 9.
Takagi has now won a total of nine Olympic medals, surpassing her previous record of eight medals, the most among Japanese female athletes for the Summer or Winter Games
Earlier on Sunday, Ikuma Horishima captured silver in the men’s dual moguls in freestyle skiing in Livigno, Italy. The men’s dual moguls made its Olympic debut in the Milano Cortina Games, and the silver was Horishima’s second medal of the current Games since taking bronze in men’s moguls. Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury won the event while Australia’s Matt Graham earned bronze.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
-
Sumo Scene / What’s in a Sumo Name? The Reason Why the New Year Tournament Is Called the January Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review
-
Woman with Measles Visited Hospital in Tokyo Multiple Times Before Being Diagnosed with Disease