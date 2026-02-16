Milano Cortina 2026: Miho Takagi Won Bronze in Women’s 500-meter Speed Skating
8:13 JST, February 16, 2026
MILAN－Miho Takagi won the bronze medal in the women’s 500-meter speed skating event on Sunday.
This marked her second medal, following her 1000-meter win. Takagi had won silver in the 500 meters at the previous Beijing Games. Including the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, this brings Takagi’s total Olympic medal count to nine.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
-
Sumo Scene / What’s in a Sumo Name? The Reason Why the New Year Tournament Is Called the January Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review