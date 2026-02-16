Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Miho Takagi Won Bronze in Women’s 500-meter Speed Skating

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Miho Takagi competed in the women’s 500-meter speed skating

8:13 JST, February 16, 2026

MILAN－Miho Takagi won the bronze medal in the women’s 500-meter speed skating event on Sunday.

This marked her second medal, following her 1000-meter win. Takagi had won silver in the 500 meters at the previous Beijing Games. Including the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, this brings Takagi’s total Olympic medal count to nine.

