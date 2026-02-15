Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Ikuma Horishima Wins Silver in Men’s Freestyle Skiing Dual Moguls; 2nd Medal for Games

The Associated Press

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima, left, misses the last jump against Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury during the men’s freestyle skiing dual moguls finals at the Winter Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Sunday.

Ikuma Horishima grabbed the silver medal in the men’s freestyle skiing dual moguls finals at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Sunday.

Horishima lost to Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury in the final.

It was Horishima’s second medal for the games, following a bronze-winning performance in the men’s freestyle skiing moguls.