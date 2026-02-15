Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Ren Nikaido Takes ‘Disappointing’ Silver in Large Hill Individual, Vows to Win Gold in Next Event

Kentaro Tominaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ren Nikaido soars through the air during his first round jump of the ski jumping men’s large hill individual at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:56 JST, February 15, 2026

MILAN — Ren Nikaido won silver in the ski jumping men’s large hill individual at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, on Saturday. This is his third medal of the 2026 Winter Games, adding to his bronze medals for the men’s normal hill individual and mixed team events in his Olympic debut.

Slovenia’s Domen Prevc took gold while Japanese ace Ryoyu Kobayashi finished sixth.

Nikaido will aim for his fourth Milano Cortina medal at the men’s super team event on Monday.

During the men’s large hill individual on Saturday, Nikaido was in the top spot after the first round at 154 points with a 140-meter flight, seven points ahead of Prevc in second place.

However, Prevc placed first in the second round at 154.8 points with a 141.5-meter flight, a hill record, for a total of 301.8 points. Nikaido had a disappointing 141 point jump, for a total of 295 points, allowing Prevc to take gold.

“I can’t get over my disappointment,” Nikaido said. “I’m going change my mindset to win gold for the men’s super team.”

Nikaido’s father Manabu was also a ski jumper. When Nikaido spoke to his father after the competition, he was in tears and he went up to the podium for the medal ceremony with watery eyes.

