Milano Cortina 2026: Ren Nikaido Takes ‘Disappointing’ Silver in Large Hill Individual, Vows to Win Gold in Next Event
17:56 JST, February 15, 2026
MILAN — Ren Nikaido won silver in the ski jumping men’s large hill individual at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Predazzo, Italy, on Saturday. This is his third medal of the 2026 Winter Games, adding to his bronze medals for the men’s normal hill individual and mixed team events in his Olympic debut.
Slovenia’s Domen Prevc took gold while Japanese ace Ryoyu Kobayashi finished sixth.
Nikaido will aim for his fourth Milano Cortina medal at the men’s super team event on Monday.
During the men’s large hill individual on Saturday, Nikaido was in the top spot after the first round at 154 points with a 140-meter flight, seven points ahead of Prevc in second place.
However, Prevc placed first in the second round at 154.8 points with a 141.5-meter flight, a hill record, for a total of 301.8 points. Nikaido had a disappointing 141 point jump, for a total of 295 points, allowing Prevc to take gold.
“I can’t get over my disappointment,” Nikaido said. “I’m going change my mindset to win gold for the men’s super team.”
Nikaido’s father Manabu was also a ski jumper. When Nikaido spoke to his father after the competition, he was in tears and he went up to the podium for the medal ceremony with watery eyes.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Comes Out on Top After Overcoming Obstacles, Aiming for Greater Heights in Competition
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
-
Sumo Scene / What’s in a Sumo Name? The Reason Why the New Year Tournament Is Called the January Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Prudential Life Insurance Plans to Fully Compensate for Damages Caused by Fraudulent Actions Without Waiting for Third-Party Committee Review