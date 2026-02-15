Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Nikaido Wins Silver in Large Hill, Earning His 3rd Medal in the Games

#Milano Cortina 2026
Kentaro Tominaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ren Nikaido jumps in his first round on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

5:21 JST, February 15, 2026

Japan’s ski jumper Ren Nikaido earned the silver in the men’s large hill event at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Saturday.

Slovenia’s Domen Prevc won the gold. Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan came in sixth place.

This is Nikaido’s third medal of the latest Games, following two bronze medals he won in the normal hill and mixed team events.

