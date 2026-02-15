Milano Cortina 2026: Nikaido Wins Silver in Large Hill, Earning His 3rd Medal in the Games

Kentaro Tominaga / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ren Nikaido jumps in his first round on Saturday.

Japan’s ski jumper Ren Nikaido earned the silver in the men’s large hill event at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Saturday.

Slovenia’s Domen Prevc won the gold. Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan came in sixth place.

This is Nikaido’s third medal of the latest Games, following two bronze medals he won in the normal hill and mixed team events.