Milano Cortina 2026: Defending Champion Ayumu Hirano of Japan Finishes 7th in Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe

Kunihiko Miura / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ayumu Hirano takes off his helmet after the men’s halfpipe final at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

Defending Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano finished seventh in the men’s snowboard halfpipe at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

Hirano suffered injuries, including a fractured ilium, at a snowboard event last month and was taking pain medication.

Hirano’s best score in the final was 86.50, which he achieved during his second run. Despite the high score, Hirano was unable to medal.

“For me, the final was just about challenging myself,” Hirano said. “I did my runs as if my life depended on it.”

For the athlete who medaled in all three previous Winter Olympics in which he competed, he was not satisfied with this year’s performance.

“I want to use this feeling [as motivation] and start from scratch again,” Hirano said.