Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Defending Champion Ayumu Hirano of Japan Finishes 7th in Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe

#Milano Cortina 2026
Kunihiko Miura / The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ayumu Hirano takes off his helmet after the men’s halfpipe final at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:07 JST, February 14, 2026

Defending Olympic champion Ayumu Hirano finished seventh in the men’s snowboard halfpipe at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

Hirano suffered injuries, including a fractured ilium, at a snowboard event last month and was taking pain medication.

Hirano’s best score in the final was 86.50, which he achieved during his second run. Despite the high score, Hirano was unable to medal.

“For me, the final was just about challenging myself,” Hirano said. “I did my runs as if my life depended on it.”

For the athlete who medaled in all three previous Winter Olympics in which he competed, he was not satisfied with this year’s performance.

“I want to use this feeling [as motivation] and start from scratch again,” Hirano said.

Milano Cortina 2026 Page

Click here for the “Milano Cortina 2026” Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING