Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Totsuka Wins Gold, Yamada Takes Bronze in Men’s Snowboard Half-Pipe

Kunihiko Miura/ Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuto Totsuka, left, smiles with his gold medal in the men’s snowboard half-pipe alongside bronze medalist Ryusei Yamada at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, in Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

MILAN – Yuto Totsuka,24, secured the gold medal, while Ryusei Yamada,19, claimed the bronze in the men’s snowboard half-pipe at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, in Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

Ayumu Hirano won gold in the event at the Beijing Games in 2022, meaning Japanese snowboarders have now won gold medals at two consecutive Winter Olympics. This marks the fourth consecutive Winter Games in which Japanese snowboarders have appeared on the podium in this event.

Totsuka achieved a high score of 95.00 points on his second run in the final. Yamada scored 92.00 points on both his first and third runs.