Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Totsuka Wins Gold, Yamada Takes Bronze in Men’s Snowboard Half-Pipe

#Milano Cortina 2026
Kunihiko Miura/ Yomiuri Shimbun
Yuto Totsuka, left, smiles with his gold medal in the men’s snowboard half-pipe alongside bronze medalist Ryusei Yamada at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, in Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:07 JST, February 14, 2026

MILAN – Yuto Totsuka,24, secured the gold medal, while Ryusei Yamada,19, claimed the bronze in the men’s snowboard half-pipe at the Milano Cortina Olympic Games, in Livigno, Italy, on Friday.

Ayumu Hirano won gold in the event at the Beijing Games in 2022, meaning Japanese snowboarders have now won gold medals at two consecutive Winter Olympics. This marks the fourth consecutive Winter Games in which Japanese snowboarders have appeared on the podium in this event.

Totsuka achieved a high score of 95.00 points on his second run in the final. Yamada scored 92.00 points on both his first and third runs.

Milano Cortina 2026 Page

Click here for the “Milano Cortina 2026” Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING