Milano Cortina 2026: Bronze Validates Mogul Runner Ikuma Horishima’s 4-Year Quest

Kunihiko Miura / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ikuma Horishima performs an aerial trick during his bronze-medal run in the freestyle skiing men’s moguls on Thursday.

Ikuma Horishima’s bronze medal in the freestyle skiing men’s moguls event at the Milano Cortina Games confirmed to him that the path he had taken since the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics had indeed been the right one.

“If I hadn’t won this [medal], I would be wondering what I had been doing for the last four years,” he said. “The color may be the same [as last time], but this bronze medal is a source of confidence for me.”

Having opted for a lower-difficulty aerial routine, Horishima placed fifth in the first run of the final, which he described as below his expectations. Only the top eight of the field of 20 qualified to challenge for the medals.

In the second run, Horishima sealed the bronze by successfully completing a cork 1440.

The trick, which consists of four full spins with one off-axis rotation, was an all-or-nothing move he had been saving for his final run. It is considered one of the event’s most challenging tricks and has been attempted by only a handful of elite skiers.

Horishima had a minor stumble upon landing but showed great resilience to stay on his feet.

After securing bronze in Beijing on the back of his polished turns, which make up 60% of the scoring, Horishima realized that claiming victory at the next Olympics would require him to level-up his aerial performance.

He therefore focused much of his energies on the aerial maneuvers that constitute 20% of the scoring. The last four years of his career have essentially been defined by his quest to perfect the cork 1440.

Seeking to elevate his performance, Horishima relocated to Norway in 2024, where he spent his days refining his technique at an indoor training center. He restricted himself to around eight jumps per day, simulating an event from its practice sessions to the final.

Horishima completed the same trick when he won last season’s World Championships — which he regarded as a dress rehearsal for the Olympics.

Mirroring the strategic thinking of shogi, which is a hobby of his, Horishima carried out a precision plan he had formulated by starting from his goal of an Olympic title and then working backward.

His 1440 in the final fell just short of perfection. And while it was not enough to secure gold, Horishima said: “Attempting the 1440 led to this medal. It wasn’t a perfect run, but I proved my ability.”