Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Paralympic Team Inaugurated in Tokyo at Ceremony Attended by Crown Prince, Crown Princess
13:47 JST, February 13, 2026
An inauguration ceremony for Japan’s para-athlete team heading to next month’s Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games was held at a Tokyo hotel on Thursday.
About 40 para athletes, including ice hockey players and Alpine skiers, participated in the ceremony, during which Kazuyuki Mori, president of the Japanese Paralympic Committee, handed the team’s flag to Japan’s two flagbearers, snowboarder Junta Kosuda and mixed doubles wheelchair curler Aki Ogawa, via Kuniko Obinata, the leader of the team.
The ceremony was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.
“I hope you will fully demonstrate the results of your daily practice and give wonderful performances,” Crown Prince Akishino said.
The team’s slogan,“Take a challenge and unite hearts,” was announced at the ceremony.
“As the real thing is coming closer, my wish to deliver results is getting stronger,” Kosuda said.
The Paralympic Games will be held from March 6 to 15.
