Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Paralympic Team Inaugurated in Tokyo at Ceremony Attended by Crown Prince, Crown Princess

#Milano Cortina 2026
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Aki Ogawa, second from left, and Junta Kosuda, center, hold Japan’s Paralympic team flag in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday, as Crown Prince Akishino, second from right, and Crown Princess Kiko, far right, look on.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:47 JST, February 13, 2026

An inauguration ceremony for Japan’s para-athlete team heading to next month’s Milano Cortina Paralympic Winter Games was held at a Tokyo hotel on Thursday.

About 40 para athletes, including ice hockey players and Alpine skiers, participated in the ceremony, during which Kazuyuki Mori, president of the Japanese Paralympic Committee, handed the team’s flag to Japan’s two flagbearers, snowboarder Junta Kosuda and mixed doubles wheelchair curler Aki Ogawa, via Kuniko Obinata, the leader of the team.

The ceremony was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

“I hope you will fully demonstrate the results of your daily practice and give wonderful performances,” Crown Prince Akishino said.

The team’s slogan,“Take a challenge and unite hearts,” was announced at the ceremony.

“As the real thing is coming closer, my wish to deliver results is getting stronger,” Kosuda said.

The Paralympic Games will be held from March 6 to 15.

Milano Cortina 2026 Page

Click here for the “Milano Cortina 2026” Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING