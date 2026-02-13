Milano Cortina 2026: Mitsuki Ono Wins Bronze in Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe; Japan’s Medal Count Reaches 10
7:43 JST, February 13, 2026
Mitsuki Ono won the bronze medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics on Thursday. This marks Japan’s second consecutive Winter Games medal in women’s halfpipe, following Sena Tomita’s bronze at the 2022 Beijing Games.
Ono’s medal brings the total number of medals won by Japanese athletes at these Games to 10.
