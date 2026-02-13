Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Ikuma Horishima Wins Bronze Medal in Men’s Freestyle Skiing Moguls, Second Consecutive Games Medal

#Milano Cortina 2026
The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ikuma Horishima raises the bronze medal after winning it in men’s ski mogul in Livigno, Italy, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

7:14 JST, February 13, 2026

Ikuma Horishima, 28, won the bronze medal, in the men’s freestyle skiing moguls Thursday at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, following his medal from the previous Beijing Games.

Milano Cortina 2026 Page

Click here for the “Milano Cortina 2026” Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Milano Cortina 2026

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING