Milano Cortina 2026: Japan Narrowly Takes Bronze in Ski Jumping Mixed Team Event; Nikaido’s High Score Proves Decider
16:45 JST, February 11, 2026
Japan took bronze in the ski jumping mixed team event at the Milano Cortina Winter Games on Tuesday local time.
This is Japan’s first medal in the event, which made its debut during the previous Beijing Winter Games.
A high score by Ren Nikaido was the decisive factor for Japan’s place on the podium as the gap between Japan and Germany in fourth place was 1.2 point. Japan had 1034.0 points whereas Germany had 1032.8 points, equivalent to only about a 60-centimeter difference in distance.
Nozomi Maruyama competed first, followed by Ryoyu Kobayashi and Sara Takanashi. Japan was already in third place at that point, then Nikaido made a 103-meter jump and gave the team a further 141.6 points, the highest score in the first round and the third highest in the first and second rounds combined.
That ended up deciding the results. In the second round, in which eight teams competed, Maruyama came in fifth, and the three others were in fourth. Japan would have been in fifth place if only the second round counted. However, the team managed to hold on to bronze.
“To be honest, I feel gutted,” Nikaido, 24, said. “[In the second round], I was a little strained.”
Still, Nikaido is a new, rising star who has just won his second medal after taking bronze in the men’s normal hill individual ski jumping event. He will compete in two upcoming ski jumping events: the men’s large hill individual and men’s super team.
“Of course, I’m going to give it my all to win gold,” Nikaido said.
Related Tags
Top Articles in Sports
-
Aonishiki Tops Atamifuji in Playoff to Win New Year Grand Sumo Tournament in Ozeki Debut
-
Japan’s National Baseball Team Adds 11 Members to Participate in Upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC)
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Olympics-Torch Arrives in Co-Host Cortina on Anniversary of 1956 Games
-
Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Athletes Arrive in Italy for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics; Other Athletes to Arrive from Now
-
Sumo Scene / What’s in a Sumo Name? The Reason Why the New Year Tournament Is Called the January Tournament
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Institute to Use Domestic Commercial Optical Lattice Clock to Set Japan Standard Time
-
Man Infected with Measles May Have Come in Contact with Many People in Tokyo, Went to Store, Restaurant Around When Symptoms Emerged
-
China Eyes Rare Earth Foothold in Malaysia to Maintain Dominance, Counter Japan, U.S.
-
Israeli Ambassador to Japan Speaks about Japan’s Role in the Reconstruction of Gaza
-
Australian Woman Dies After Mishap on Ski Lift in Nagano Prefecture