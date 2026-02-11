Milano Cortina 2026: Olympic Medalists Offered Rapid Repair Service from Italian State Mint
10:48 JST, February 11, 2026
MILAN (AP) — The national mint of Italy is ready to repair the faulty medal fixings for athletes, organizers of the Milan Cortina Olympics said Tuesday.
Ribbons and clasps, rather than the gold, silver and bronze designs, have been the problem for medalists in the opening days of the Winter Games.
“A limited number for medals have had a few problems,” Olympic organizing committee spokesman Luca Casassa said in translated comments.
A “targeted intervention” was found with the Zecca dello Stato (state mint) in Rome that produced the medals.
“Athletes who have medals with problems are invited to give them back through the appropriate channels,” Casassa said, “so that they can be immediately repaired.”
