Milano Cortina 2026: Takanashi Gets Revenge as Japan’s Ski Jumpers Win Medal
10:24 JST, February 11, 2026
The Japan’s ski jump quartet won the bronze in the mixed team event at the Milano Cortina Games on Tuesday.
Japan team of Nozomi Maruyama, Ryoyu Kobayashi, Sara Takanashi and Ren Nikaido earned a total of 1034.0 points. The gap between Japan and fourth-place Germany was just 60 centimeters.
Slovenia won the gold medal and Norway won the silver.
The mixed team event was debuted at the last Beijing Games, where Japan finished in fourth place after Takanashi was disqualified for a suit violation, failing to win a medal.
Since then, Takanashi felt she was not good at competing in team competitions, but this time she performed well. She said, “I was able to jump higher than in practice and higher than in individual competitions.”
