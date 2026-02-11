Milano Cortina 2026: Kagiyama Placed 2nd in the Figure Skating SP; Marinin Leads without Quad Axel
10:14 JST, February 11, 2026
Yuma Kagiyama placed second in the men’s figure skating short program with 103.07 points at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Tuesday. The leader was Ilia Malinin of the United States with 108.16 points.
Kagiyama, a silver medalist at the Beijing Games, made a mistake on the triple axel, but made up for it with highly praised steps and spins. After her performance, he said with a smile, “It was fun. I think it will carry over to my free skating.”
Avoiding the quad axel, “Quad God” Malinin showed his confidence by landing a backflip, drawing cheers from the crowd.
