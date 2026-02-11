Milano Cortina 2026: Kagiyama Placed 2nd in the Figure Skating SP; Marinin Leads without Quad Axel

Tetsu Joko/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yuma Kagiyama performs in the men’s figure skating short program in Milan on Tuesday.

Yuma Kagiyama placed second in the men’s figure skating short program with 103.07 points at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Tuesday. The leader was Ilia Malinin of the United States with 108.16 points.

Kaname Muto/The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ilia Malinin performs in the men’s figure skating short program in Milan on Tuesday.

Kagiyama, a silver medalist at the Beijing Games, made a mistake on the triple axel, but made up for it with highly praised steps and spins. After her performance, he said with a smile, “It was fun. I think it will carry over to my free skating.”

Avoiding the quad axel, “Quad God” Malinin showed his confidence by landing a backflip, drawing cheers from the crowd.