Milano Cortina 2026: Kagiyama Placed 2nd in the Figure Skating SP; Marinin Leads without Quad Axel

#Milano Cortina 2026
Tetsu Joko/The Yomiuri Shimbun
Yuma Kagiyama performs in the men’s figure skating short program in Milan on Tuesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:14 JST, February 11, 2026

Yuma Kagiyama placed second in the men’s figure skating short program with 103.07 points at the Milan-Cortina Olympics on Tuesday. The leader was Ilia Malinin of the United States with 108.16 points.

Kaname Muto/The Yomiuri Shimbun
Ilia Malinin performs in the men’s figure skating short program in Milan on Tuesday.

Kagiyama, a silver medalist at the Beijing Games, made a mistake on the triple axel, but made up for it with highly praised steps and spins. After her performance, he said with a smile, “It was fun. I think it will carry over to my free skating.”

Avoiding the quad axel, “Quad God” Malinin showed his confidence by landing a backflip, drawing cheers from the crowd.

