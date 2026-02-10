Japan’s Miho Takagi’s Hometown in Hokkaido Celebrates Her Bronze Win
15:00 JST, February 10, 2026
As Miho Takagi won a medal in three consecutive Olympic Games on Monday (early Tuesday JST), an air of celebration and people’s wish for her further success filled her native town of Makubetsu in Hokkaido.
A public viewing of her performance at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games was held in a hall in the town and attracted about 100 people. When Takagi’s bronze in women’s 1,000 meter speed skating event was confirmed, they congratulated her by breaking open a confetti ball and letting off party poppers.
Among the people was Shunichi Higashide, her teacher when she was a student of Hokkaido Obihiro South Commercial High School.
“She did really well. She was skating aggressively from the first half,” Higashide, 69, said. “I’m sure she’ll reset and adjust her feelings for the next event and go for it.”
