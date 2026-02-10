Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Miho Takagi Wins Bronze in Women’s Speed Skating Event, Gaining Her 3rd Consecutive Medal and 8th Overall

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Miho Takagi holds a Japanese flag after securing the bronze medal.

Miho Takagi won bronze in the women’s 1,000 meter speed skating event at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Milan on Monday.

Takagi finished with a time of 1 minute and 13.95 seconds, winning her third consecutive medal for the event after winning gold in Beijing and her eighth overall Olympic medal.