Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Miho Takagi Wins Bronze in Women’s Speed Skating Event, Gaining Her 3rd Consecutive Medal and 8th Overall
11:38 JST, February 10, 2026
Miho Takagi won bronze in the women’s 1,000 meter speed skating event at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Milan on Monday.
Takagi finished with a time of 1 minute and 13.95 seconds, winning her third consecutive medal for the event after winning gold in Beijing and her eighth overall Olympic medal.
