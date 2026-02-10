Hot word :

Milano Cortina 2026: Japan’s Miho Takagi Wins Bronze in Women’s Speed Skating Event, Gaining Her 3rd Consecutive Medal and 8th Overall

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Miho Takagi holds a Japanese flag after securing the bronze medal.

11:38 JST, February 10, 2026

Miho Takagi won bronze in the women’s 1,000 meter speed skating event at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Milan on Monday.

Takagi finished with a time of 1 minute and 13.95 seconds, winning her third consecutive medal for the event after winning gold in Beijing and her eighth overall Olympic medal.

