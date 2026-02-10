Milano Cortina 2026: Ren Nikaido Wins “Tied” Bronze in Men’s Ski Jumping Normal Hill; Moves Up from 6th after First Jump
8:24 JST, February 10, 2026
Ren Nikaido won the bronze medal in the men’s normal hill ski jumping event (HS107m, K-point 98m) at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Monday.
Nikaido jumped 101 meters in the first round, scoring 131.1 points to place 6th. He was within medal range, trailing the first-place jumper by 4.5 points and the third-place jumper by 1.8 points.
In the second round, he extended his distance further, jumping 106.50 meters for 134.9 points, bringing his total to 266 points.
Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland), who jumped immediately after Nikaido, achieved 107 meters, surpassing Nikaido’s distance. However, his style points were lower, resulting in a tie. Although overtaken by two jumpers, Nikaido remained in third place, securing an unusual “tied” bronze medal.
