Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Sports>Olympics & Paralympics

Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Big Air; First for Japanese Women

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Kokomo Murase looks at her gold medal during the women’s big air medal ceremony in Italy on Monday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

8:07 JST, February 10, 2026

Kokomo Murase won the gold medal in the women’s snowboard big air final at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Monday.

This marks the first time a Japanese female snowboarder has won a gold medal. Murase secured a medal in this event for the second consecutive Games, following the bronze she won at the previous Olympics.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Olympics & Paralympics Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Most Read
See all

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

Top Articles in Sports

JN ACCESS RANKING