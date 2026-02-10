Milano Cortina 2026: Kokomo Murase Wins Gold in Women’s Snowboard Big Air; First for Japanese Women

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kokomo Murase looks at her gold medal during the women’s big air medal ceremony in Italy on Monday.

Kokomo Murase won the gold medal in the women’s snowboard big air final at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Monday.

This marks the first time a Japanese female snowboarder has won a gold medal. Murase secured a medal in this event for the second consecutive Games, following the bronze she won at the previous Olympics.